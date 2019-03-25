NMC Health (NMC) Given New GBX 4,240 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

NMC Health (LON:NMC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 4,230 ($55.27) to GBX 4,240 ($55.40) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NMC Health to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 3,411 ($44.57) to GBX 2,940 ($38.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,850 ($63.37) target price on shares of NMC Health in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) target price on shares of NMC Health in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NMC Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,348.33 ($56.82).

Get NMC Health alerts:

NMC Health stock opened at GBX 2,400 ($31.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. NMC Health has a 1 year low of GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,376 ($57.18). The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20.

In related news, insider Mark Tompkins sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,673 ($34.93), for a total value of £12,429.45 ($16,241.28).

About NMC Health

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NMC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.