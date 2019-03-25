NIO (NIO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.27

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 963474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on NIO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.70 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. 86 Research began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in NIO by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

