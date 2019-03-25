Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in DowDuPont by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at $2,627,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DowDuPont to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

DowDuPont stock opened at $53.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. DowDuPont Inc has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is 36.98%.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

