Nike (NKE) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Nike (NYSE:NKE) has trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nike earned a media sentiment score of -1.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the footwear maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nike from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday. Macquarie set a $96.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nike from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $82.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. Nike has a 52 week low of $63.21 and a 52 week high of $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Nike’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $11,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,687,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,361,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $14,810,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,089,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 816,500 shares of company stock valued at $63,317,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

