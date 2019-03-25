NEXT (NXT) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered NEXT to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,800 ($75.79) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) in a report on Monday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,353.64 ($69.95).

NEXT stock opened at GBX 5,380 ($70.30) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 3,970 ($51.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,224 ($81.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $55.00. This represents a yield of 2.07%. NEXT’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

In related news, insider Tristia Harrison bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,086 ($66.46) per share, for a total transaction of £50,860 ($66,457.60). Also, insider Amanda James bought 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,895 ($63.96) per share, for a total transaction of £49,586.35 ($64,793.35). Insiders have purchased 3,733 shares of company stock worth $17,542,115 over the last quarter.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

