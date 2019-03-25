Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Director Martin Pompadur Sells 1,000 Shares

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Martin Pompadur sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total value of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NXST stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,655. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $60.30 and a 52 week high of $109.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.32). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $798.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,077,000 after buying an additional 555,253 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 281,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,621,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

