Nexa Resources SA (NEXA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEXA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

NYSE:NEXA opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.20. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.5255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.99%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 3,982.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business in Latin America. It also produces copper, lead, silver and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

