NewYorkCoin (NYC) Market Cap Hits $1.12 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Crex24 and FreiExchange. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $749.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.01503575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00018111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00001471 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00001660 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, FreiExchange and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.