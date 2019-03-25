News (NWS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of News (NASDAQ: NWS) recently:

3/20/2019 – News was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/19/2019 – News was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/12/2019 – News was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2019 – News was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/20/2019 – News was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2019 – News was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/24/2019 – News was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.61. 72,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,326. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.43. News Corp has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in News by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,029,000 after purchasing an additional 198,839 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in News by 86.4% in the third quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,905,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in News by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,474,000 after purchasing an additional 574,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in News by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 109,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at $13,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

