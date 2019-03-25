Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.37.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,118,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.95. Newmont Mining has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.01.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Mining will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

In other news, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,448.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $635,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,796,497.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,350 shares of company stock worth $1,576,609 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Mining by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Newmont Mining by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Mining by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Newmont Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

