New York Times Co (NYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on NYT. Cannonball Research upgraded New York Times to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other New York Times news, insider Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 24,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $789,572.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,107.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,642 shares of company stock worth $5,313,056 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,905,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,064 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of New York Times by 2,331.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,230,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,133,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,034 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 8.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,798,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,129,000 after acquiring an additional 903,345 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $18,048,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,920. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.26.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Times will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

