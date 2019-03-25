New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,174,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $48,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $270.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 11th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYCB. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

