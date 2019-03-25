New Gold (NGD) Price Target Increased to C$1.40 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on New Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on New Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on New Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.26.

Shares of NGD opened at C$1.15 on Thursday. New Gold has a one year low of C$0.90 and a one year high of C$3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.36. The stock has a market cap of $665.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$208.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

