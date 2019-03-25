New Gold (NGD) and Royal Gold (RGLD) Head to Head Contrast

New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) and Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and Royal Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold N/A N/A N/A Royal Gold -20.57% 4.56% 3.62%

This table compares New Gold and Royal Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Royal Gold $459.04 million 13.14 -$113.13 million $1.76 52.31

New Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Royal Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of Royal Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Royal Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for New Gold and Royal Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 1 0 0 2.00 Royal Gold 0 4 4 0 2.50

Royal Gold has a consensus price target of $94.69, suggesting a potential upside of 2.85%. Given Royal Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Royal Gold is more favorable than New Gold.

Dividends

Royal Gold pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. New Gold does not pay a dividend. Royal Gold pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Gold has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Summary

Royal Gold beats New Gold on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico. It also holds 100% interests in the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; and the Blackwater project located in south-central British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum. As of August 1, 2018, the company owned interests in 191 properties on 6 continents, including interests on 40 producing mines and 18 development stage projects. Its principal producing stream and royalty interests on properties are located in the United States, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ghana, and Mexico. The company also holds stream and royalty interests in mines and projects in other countries, including Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Guatemala, Honduras, Macedonia, Nicaragua, Peru, Russia, Spain, and Tunisia. Royal Gold, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

