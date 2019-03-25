New Age Beverages (NBEV) to Release Earnings on Friday

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of NBEV stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Age Beverages has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Age Beverages stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 444,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of New Age Beverages worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded New Age Beverages from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

