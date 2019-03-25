NetApp (NTAP) & Glassbridge Enterprises (GLAE) Head-To-Head Analysis

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) and Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glassbridge Enterprises has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NetApp and Glassbridge Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetApp 4 8 15 1 2.46 Glassbridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

NetApp presently has a consensus price target of $77.66, indicating a potential upside of 16.19%. Given NetApp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NetApp is more favorable than Glassbridge Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NetApp and Glassbridge Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetApp $5.91 billion 2.79 $76.00 million $2.99 22.35 Glassbridge Enterprises $36.50 million 0.03 $4.10 million N/A N/A

NetApp has higher revenue and earnings than Glassbridge Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares NetApp and Glassbridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetApp 16.85% 60.32% 11.39% Glassbridge Enterprises 4.23% N/A -21.95%

Dividends

NetApp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Glassbridge Enterprises does not pay a dividend. NetApp pays out 53.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NetApp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of NetApp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of NetApp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NetApp beats Glassbridge Enterprises on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud. The company also provides cloud Infrastructure solutions, including FlexPod, a portfolio of pre-validated designs and integration; NetApp advisor converged systems; NetApp HCI enterprise-scale hyper converged cloud infrastructure; and NetApp StorageGRID Webscale object storage software. In addition, it offers storage systems and software, such as all-flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; NetApp ONTAP storage operating system; NetApp ONTAP Select, which offers robust enterprise storage services; NetApp flex array storage virtualization software; NetApp SnapCenter backup management software; NetApp SnapMirror data replication software; NetApp MetroCluster business continuity software; NetApp SnapLock data compliance software; SANtricity storage operating system; and NetApp SolidFire element operating systems. In addition, it provides software and hardware maintenance, professional, and customer education and training services, as well as support solutions. The company serves energy, financial services, government, high technology, Internet, life sciences, healthcare services, manufacturing, media, entertainment, animation, video postproduction, and telecommunications sectors through a direct sales force and channel partners. NetApp, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Lenovo to help customers modernize IT and enhance their digital transformation. NetApp, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Glassbridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive. Its storage solutions include Unity line, a unified storage solution; E-Series SAN storage solutions, which enable users to shrink their storage footprint; and Assureon line, a secure archive solution. The company also offers investment advisory services. It serves businesses and individual consumers through distributors, wholesalers, value-added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail outlets. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oakdale, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.