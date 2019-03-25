Neblio Market Cap Reaches $19.39 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00033913 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $19.39 million and approximately $306,791.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00068218 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00063619 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00038249 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00135788 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00055344 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000739 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 14,954,810 coins and its circulating supply is 14,217,630 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, Kucoin, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.