NCR Co. (NCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCR shares. DA Davidson raised NCR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd.

NCR traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,302. NCR has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. NCR had a positive return on equity of 85.30% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NCR will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $113,411.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $47,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,862.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,265 shares of company stock worth $1,888,380 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 8,481.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

