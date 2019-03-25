Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to announce sales of $17.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Natural Gas Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.20 million. Natural Gas Services Group reported sales of $14.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will report full-year sales of $75.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.54 million to $78.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $86.41 million, with estimates ranging from $80.44 million to $91.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Natural Gas Services Group.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGS shares. Seaport Global Securities set a $23.00 price target on Natural Gas Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Maxim Group started coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Natural Gas Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In related news, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 6,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $108,425.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Chisholm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $45,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at $245,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 635,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after buying an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after buying an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $16.89 on Monday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $222.83 million, a PE ratio of 211.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

