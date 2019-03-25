Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 4,769 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,348,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,919,000 after buying an additional 142,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,775,000 after buying an additional 222,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,229,000 after buying an additional 95,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,334,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after buying an additional 85,640 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $39.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $281.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bruce D. Beach sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $174,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 2,370 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $109,233.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,060.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,478 shares of company stock worth $667,285 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/natixis-advisors-l-p-sells-4769-shares-of-western-alliance-bancorporation-wal.html.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.