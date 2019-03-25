Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,486 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 83,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 52,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock opened at $38.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $48.57.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, insider Richard N. Baer sold 19,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $829,701.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

