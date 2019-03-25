Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $50.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

