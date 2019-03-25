National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after buying an additional 47,596 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth about $3,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth about $3,965,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 16.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,592,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,875,000 after buying an additional 222,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth about $204,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EYE. ValuEngine downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

In related news, SVP John Vaught sold 42,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $1,300,669.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 147,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,519 in the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $29.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.87. National Vision Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $355.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.14 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 1.66%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

