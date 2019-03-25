National Pension Service Has $36.53 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $36,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 11,730.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,525,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,495,996 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,118,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,062,000 after purchasing an additional 502,287 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,461,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,959,000 after purchasing an additional 429,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,937,000 after purchasing an additional 424,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $1,044,869.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,097,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $589,936.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,442.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,894 shares of company stock worth $15,566,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.71. 3,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,426. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $140.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

