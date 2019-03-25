National Beverage (FIZZ) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

FIZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of National Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a sell rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $56.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.34. National Beverage has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $127.32.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $220.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 14.84%. As a group, analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Beverage news, President Joseph G. Caporella bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.95 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 413,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,795,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 282,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

