National Beverage (FIZZ) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday.
FIZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of National Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a sell rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.60.
Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $56.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.34. National Beverage has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $127.32.
In other National Beverage news, President Joseph G. Caporella bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.95 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 413,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,795,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 282,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
