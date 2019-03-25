National Bank Financial Boosts Valener (VNR) Price Target to C$25.00

Valener (TSE:VNR) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Thursday. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Valener from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Valener from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th.

TSE:VNR opened at C$23.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $929.47 million and a PE ratio of 15.34. Valener has a 52 week low of C$18.10 and a 52 week high of C$23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44.

Valener (TSE:VNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$36.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valener will post 1.44000006880546 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Valener’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.83%.

Valener Company Profile

Valener Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the natural gas business in Canada and the United States. Its Energy Distribution segment engages in the natural gas distribution activities in Quebec and Vermont, as well as electricity distribution activities in Vermont to 205,000 customers through a pipeline network of approximately 11,000 kilometers in Quebec, as well as 50,000 customers in residential, commercial, and industrial markets through a network of 1,500 kilometers.

