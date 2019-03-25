Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,813 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 114,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 21,028 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,687,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.82. 14,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,926. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $70.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/nalls-sherbakoff-group-llc-buys-shares-of-5813-schwab-us-large-cap-etf-schx.html.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.