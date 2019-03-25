Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Buys New Stake in Southern Co (SO)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Southern by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 77,467,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,377,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,971,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,985,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,667 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,013,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,630,000 after acquiring an additional 731,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,620,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,048,000 after acquiring an additional 193,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 90,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $4,419,781.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Lantrip sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,864 shares of company stock worth $7,006,193. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,204. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

