Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,350 Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 18,918.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,462,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 23,339,116 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,239,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 213.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,639,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,996,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,064,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $142,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $156.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director John P. Jones III sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $736,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $229,282.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,045.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,589 shares of company stock valued at $17,276,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.87.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/nalls-sherbakoff-group-llc-acquires-shares-of-1350-automatic-data-processing-adp.html.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.