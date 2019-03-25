Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 8.7% of Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,980. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $52.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

