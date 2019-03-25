Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s share price traded down 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 500,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 501,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Naked Brand Group had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 411.82%. The firm had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/naked-brand-group-nakd-stock-price-down-8-8.html.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.