Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 315.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,507 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,476,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,999,000 after purchasing an additional 952,677 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $26,631,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 486.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 549,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,567,000 after acquiring an additional 455,811 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,155,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,444,000 after acquiring an additional 372,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 628,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,095,000 after acquiring an additional 300,675 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,794. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

