Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 58,441 ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,237,000.

Shares of SH stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.11. 164,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,976,052. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from ProShares Short S&P500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

