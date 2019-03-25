Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Position Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,161 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.44% of Murphy Oil worth $17,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 2,265.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,513,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,640 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 219,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 105,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 57,240 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price objective on Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $36.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $692.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Malaysia, and Other. Its products include oil and gas liquids, natural gas, and synthetic oil. The company was founded by Charles H.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk and Investors

