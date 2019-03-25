Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes Position in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 33,090 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 751,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 571,700 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $441,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $698,600. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $35.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 7.74.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

