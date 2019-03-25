Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes Position in Msci Inc (MSCI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,770 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Msci by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after buying an additional 51,241 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Msci by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Msci by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 116,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after buying an additional 44,317 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Msci by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 53,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Msci during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

MSCI stock opened at $191.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $195.99.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Msci had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 196.12%. The firm had revenue of $361.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Msci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Msci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Msci to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.56.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total value of $3,327,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,988,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-takes-position-in-msci-inc-msci.html.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.