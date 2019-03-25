Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases Shares of 94,880 WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in WPX Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WPX Energy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. WPX Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 136.78 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). WPX Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

