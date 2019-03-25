Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $1.19 Million in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Stock

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $3,211,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $124.13 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $153.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.92.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

