Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires Shares of 47,110 Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 186,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 29.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 393,835 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the third quarter valued at $1,296,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 970,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 1,368.8% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,634,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Sparby purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726 shares in the company, valued at $121,694.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDU shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mdu Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd.

NYSE:MDU opened at $25.35 on Monday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

