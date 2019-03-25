Mosaic Capital (M) PT Raised to C$5.25 at Desjardins

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report published on Friday morning.

M opened at C$5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 million and a PE ratio of 22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Mosaic Capital has a 12 month low of C$3.70 and a 12 month high of C$6.50.

Get Mosaic Capital alerts:

Mosaic Capital Company Profile

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.