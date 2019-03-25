Mosaic Capital (M) PT Raised to C$5.25 at Desjardins

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report published on Friday morning.
M opened at C$5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 million and a PE ratio of 22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Mosaic Capital has a 12 month low of C$3.70 and a 12 month high of C$6.50.
Mosaic Capital Company Profile
