Morgan Stanley Trims Diamondback Energy (FANG) Target Price to $144.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer set a $158.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, December 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.41.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $101.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $85.19 and a 1 year high of $140.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.41). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $633.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.52%.

In related news, insider Randall J. Holder sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $416,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,470.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis bought 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.12 per share, with a total value of $505,372.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,050 shares of company stock worth $626,158 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.