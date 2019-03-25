Morgan Stanley Boosts WEX (WEX) Price Target to $197.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report released on Friday. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.27.

NYSE:WEX opened at $184.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. WEX has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $203.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. WEX had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 992 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $182,577.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David G. Cooper sold 167 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $31,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,244 shares of company stock worth $229,713. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in WEX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in WEX by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WEX by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,912,000 after purchasing an additional 236,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

