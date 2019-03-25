Moody’s Co. (MCO) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,660 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $117,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 42,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,617,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 50,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,264 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.90.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $177.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 268.11%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.06%.

In related news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 44,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $7,734,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

