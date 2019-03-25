Mondelez International (MDLZ) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 10,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $501,937.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alejandro Lorenzo sold 26,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,236,728.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,519. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

