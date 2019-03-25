MonaCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $108,970.00 (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00012485 BTC on major exchanges including Fisco, Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Zaif. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $33.00 million and approximately $108,970.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.10 or 0.03409103 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.01493784 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.04119288 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.01331634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00118945 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.01412874 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00319534 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000360 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bleutrade, QBTC, Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Bitbank, Zaif, Upbit and Fisco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

