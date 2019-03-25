Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 223 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Oracle by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 54,368 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,209 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 23,235 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 21,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $21,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,612,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $1,991,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,798,750 shares of company stock valued at $96,496,438 in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $52.77 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Nomura set a $53.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.76.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

