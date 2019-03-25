Model N (MODN) vs. Infinite Group (IMCI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Model N (NYSE:MODN) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Model N and Infinite Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N 0 2 6 0 2.75 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Model N currently has a consensus price target of $22.71, indicating a potential upside of 33.38%. Given Model N’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Model N is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Infinite Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Model N shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Model N and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N -18.37% -51.86% -13.18% Infinite Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Model N has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinite Group has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Model N and Infinite Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N $154.63 million 3.47 -$28.20 million ($0.73) -23.33 Infinite Group $7.41 million 0.08 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Infinite Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Model N.

Summary

Infinite Group beats Model N on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies. The company also offers revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, rebates, incentives, channel management, and regulatory compliance. In addition, Model N, Inc. provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, and Switzerland.

Infinite Group Company Profile

Infinite Group, Inc. provides managed information technology (IT) and virtualization services, and develops and provides cybersecurity tools and solutions to private businesses and government agencies in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated network vulnerability management system that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology. The company also provides cloud computing services, including public and private cloud architecture, hybrid cloud hosting, server virtualization, and desktop virtualization solutions; and level 2 Microsoft and Hewlett Packard server, and software-based managed services through its partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. In addition, it sells third party software licenses, as well as offers virtualization support services. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

