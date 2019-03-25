MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,648,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236,342 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5,779.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,625,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,529,852 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,576,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 405.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,283,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,419,000 after buying an additional 1,029,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,521,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,674,000 after buying an additional 1,000,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Justin Skala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $297,958.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,353.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,514,028.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,700 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,804. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup set a $68.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Macquarie set a $57.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.47.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $72.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

