MML Investors Services LLC Buys 7,816 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.06% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 171,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 231,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 64,358 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 518,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $73,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider International Group I. American purchased 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

