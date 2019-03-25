Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases New Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50,446.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,349,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,244,249 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,341,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267,910 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,723,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,605 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,247,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,826,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Argus raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.80.

Shares of UNH opened at $247.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $237.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $212.49 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.01 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.61, for a total value of $1,333,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,716,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,872 shares in the company, valued at $50,513,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,930 shares of company stock worth $8,495,383 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

